Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Insider Activity

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $130,450. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

