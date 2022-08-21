PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Increased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 3.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. 772,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,640. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

