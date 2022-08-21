Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.