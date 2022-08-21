Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $803,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 7,898,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

