Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 111,520 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of LivaNova worth $370,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $64,579,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 368,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,335.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 273,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $64.99. 627,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

