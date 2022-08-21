Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354,660 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $593,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.06. 5,092,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,475. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

