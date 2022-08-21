Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,920,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,679,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.02. 5,396,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.