Primecap Management Co. CA Has $418.12 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $418,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 311,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,240,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after buying an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

