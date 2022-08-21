Primecap Management Co. CA Has $500.31 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.06% of Northern Trust worth $500,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 129.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.56. 651,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,697. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.