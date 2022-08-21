Primecap Management Co. CA Has $907.10 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,715 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Visa worth $907,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 753,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,080,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

V stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The company has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

