Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.83% of Analog Devices worth $717,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

ADI traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $168.00. 3,396,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

