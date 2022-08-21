Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,554,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 736,320 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.03% of Southwest Airlines worth $2,452,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,441. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

