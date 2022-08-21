Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 257,456 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,456 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.09% of CarMax worth $633,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

NYSE KMX traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.27. 1,016,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,715. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

