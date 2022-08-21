Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,317,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,620 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.49% of AstraZeneca worth $3,072,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.17. 4,732,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.