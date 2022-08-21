Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,980. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

