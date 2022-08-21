Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

