Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
