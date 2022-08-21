Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

PRU stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

