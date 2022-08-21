Public Mint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,300.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.39 million and $50,300.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033429 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.