Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $351.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.35 and its 200 day moving average is $346.95.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $2,866,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.