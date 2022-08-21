PureFi Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $349,973.81 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $349,973.81 and approximately $62,448.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771007 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Coin Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,049,422 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
