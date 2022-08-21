Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PPT opened at $3.87 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

