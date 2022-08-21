Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance
NYSE:PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.
Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
