Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 63.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

