Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Lowered by Analyst

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

