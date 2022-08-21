Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,649,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

