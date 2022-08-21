QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $275.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

