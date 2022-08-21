Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum Price Performance

QMCO stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Quantum

QMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

