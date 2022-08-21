Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,491.00

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $54,491.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,853,105,947 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

