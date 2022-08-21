Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Insider Activity

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 143.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

