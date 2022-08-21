Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $306,027.75 and approximately $13,410.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.18 or 0.07551234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00156471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00256979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00731662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00552498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

