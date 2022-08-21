Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,886 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $192,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.75. 1,154,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $303.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

