Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $364,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 143,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 794,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 3,204,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

