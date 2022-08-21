Raymond James & Associates Buys 118,780 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $280,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,144,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. 1,696,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.