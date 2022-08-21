Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Target worth $299,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Target by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.04. 5,015,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.