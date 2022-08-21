Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.99% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $653,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.58. 624,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $251.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

