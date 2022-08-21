Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Amgen worth $201,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

