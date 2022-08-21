Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $173,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IWM traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $194.65. 27,416,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,387,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

