Raymond James Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 4.5 %

GLBE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.