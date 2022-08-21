RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $229.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $251.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,625 shares of company stock worth $14,801,248. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

