ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.84 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $21.84 million and $4.17 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

