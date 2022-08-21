Red Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.8% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $45.35. 13,143,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

