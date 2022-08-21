Red Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,827. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

