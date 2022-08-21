RED Reaches Market Cap of $408,863.65 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $408,863.65 and $24,664.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

