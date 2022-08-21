ReFork One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,053.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $13,053.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReFork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReFork has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReFork is refork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

