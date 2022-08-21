ReFork Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,053.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $13,053.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReFork has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork (EFK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

