Render Token Price Tops $0.60 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $153.38 million and $45.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.