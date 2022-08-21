Reviewing BARK (NYSE:BARK) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARK and ATRenew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.80 -$68.30 million ($0.34) -6.79 ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.56 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

BARK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

This table compares BARK and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -11.31% -40.45% -21.21% ATRenew -10.41% -10.51% -8.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BARK and ATRenew, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 390.62%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than ATRenew.

Volatility & Risk

BARK has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BARK beats ATRenew on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

