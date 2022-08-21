RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,129,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

