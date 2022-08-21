RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

