RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGCO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
