Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

